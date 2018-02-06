Breaking News: Change of Heart?

The Denver Broncos' new coach, Josh McDaniels, smiles during a news conference in Englewood, Colo., on Monday, Jan. 12, 2009. McDaniels, 32, comes to the NFL football team after serving as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots; he has agreed to a four-year contract. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Reports coming out tonight say that Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to take the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job. He will remain with New England. This is according to reports from ESPN. Some wonder if it means Head Coach Bill Belichick will retire soon and McDaniels is his er apparent. Stay tuned to 1480 WHBC for the latest.