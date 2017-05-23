Brent Kovac & Justin Chesnic from Ohio Dept. of Transportation

Brent Kovac & Justin Chesnic From the O.D.O.T. visit The Gary Rivers Show to talk about Local road projects and the adopt a highway program. The Gary Rivers Show, weekdays from 10 to noon on #WHBC & streaming live at whbc.comCanton, Ohio Akron, Ohio Stark County, Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation – Akron / Canton District 4 Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

ODOT PROJECTS

TUSC

I-77: From New Philadelphia to the Stark Co. line – Mowing

I-77SB: From New Philadelphia to Stone Creek – Pothole patching

US 36: From US 250 to Newcomerstown – Mowing

SR 183: From SR 800 to the Carroll Co. line – Crack sealing

US 250: From SR 800 to the Harrison Co. line – Mowing

SR 800: From Mineral City to the Stark Co. line – Crack sealing

Various routes: Ditching

STARK

State Routes 21 & 236 in Perry, Lawrence & Jackson Townships

The following routes have various daily lane restrictions for bridge repairs and resurfacing:

SR 236 between the northern Massillon Corporation limit to Portage St.

SR 21 between the northern Massillon Corporation limit and just east of SR 93

This work is part of a $2.2 million project to resurface SR 21 between the northern Corporation limit and just east of SR 93 and SR 236 between the Northern Corporation limit and Portage St. The entire project tis scheduled to be completed by September 2017.

(until further notice)

US 30 over SR 627/Richville Rd. and Genoa Ave. has various daily lane restrictions through late May for bridge deck repairs.

(until further notice)

US 30 between SR 21 and Whipple Ave. has various daily lane restrictions for bridge repairs.

(until further notice)The following routes under US 30 have various lane restrictions for bridge repairs:

SR 21

Whipple Ave.

Genoa Ave.

Perry St.

SR 627/Richville Dr.

This work is part of a $3.8 million project to resurface US 30 between SR 627 and SR 297 and includes minor bridge repairs. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by mid-October 2017.

(until further notice)

SR 43 between 55th St. and Easton St. has various daily lane restrictions for roadway widening. This work is part of a $14.3 million project to widen SR 43 between 55th St. and Applegrove St. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late September 2018.

State Route 687 in Jackson Township

(Monday, May 22 – until further notice)

Beginning Monday, May 22, SR 687 between Foxchase Ave. and Everhard Rd. will have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing. This work is the beginning of a $600,000 project to resurface SR 687 between Foxchase Ave. and Everhard Rd. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late June 2017.

***ONGOING***

Reno Drive in the City of Louisville

(until further notice)

Reno Drive, just west of SR 44 is closed through late May for a bridge replacement. The detour is SR 44 to Frana Clara St. to Baier Ave. This work is part of a $300,000 project to replace the Reno Drive bridge just west of SR 44. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late September 2017.

US Route 62 in Washington & Niminshillen Townships

(until further notice)

US 62 between SR 44 and SR 173 has various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing. This work is part of a $1.6 million project to resurface US 62 between SR 44 and SR 173. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by September 2017.

Interstate 77 & State Route 687 in the City of Canton & Canton, Jackson & Plain Townships

(until further notice)

The following routes have various daily and nightly lane restrictions for microsurfacing:

I-77 between Navarre Rd. to just north of 12 th St.

SR 687 between SR 241 and Focchase Ave.

SR 687 between Everhard Rd. and I-77

This work is part of a $2.1 million project to microsurface I-77 and SR 687 in Stark County. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late June 2017.

State Route 619 in the Village of Hartville & Lake Township

(until further notice)

SR 619 between Kaufman Ave. and Milan Ave. has various daily lane restrictions for roadway construction. This work is part of a $10 million project to widen SR 619 between Kaufman Ave. and Milan Ave. The project also includes the placement of roundabouts at the SR 619 and Kaufman Ave. and SR 619 and Kings Church Ave. intersections. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late June 2020.