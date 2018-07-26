Brian Hartline Named OSU’s Interim WR’s Coach

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Brian Hartline (83) comes out during player introductions before football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Former GlenOak Golden Eagle Brian Hartline has been named as Ohio State’s interim wide receivers coach for the 2018 season.

The former Buckeye and Cleveland Brown replaces Zach Smith who was fired earlier this week.

Here is the official press release from Ohio State:

Brian Hartline Named Interim Wide Receivers Coach

He takes over veteran unit; Corey Dennis elevated to senior quality control coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer announced today that former Buckeye receiver and seven-year NFL veteran Brian Hartline will be the team’s interim wide receivers coach. Hartline is in his second year with the program after serving in a quality control position with the wide receivers last season.

In addition to naming Hartline, Meyer also elevated third-year program assistant Corey Dennis to a senior quality control position working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks. Dennis was working alongside offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day this season after working for two seasons with the wide receivers as a graduate assistant coach.

“As I said in Chicago, I am very confident with the individuals on this coaching staff and both Brian and Corey are quality young men,” Meyer said. “I anticipate both of them doing well with their new responsibilities.”

Hartline, who worked as a quality control coach with the Ohio State wide receivers last year and through the spring and summer of 2018, joined the staff after retiring from the NFL having played in 104 games with 73 starts and with 344 career receptions for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns. His best seasons came in 2012 and 2013, when he combined to catch 150 passes for 2,099 yards for the Dolphins. He caught 30 or more passes in each of his seven NFL seasons.

Hartline played for the Scarlet and Gray from 2005 through 2008 and was a part of four Big Ten championship teams while playing an integral role Ohio State reaching consecutive BCS National Championship games in 2006 and 2007. In 2007, he caught a career-best 52 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Hartline’s career numbers include 90 catches, 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hartline graduated from Ohio State in 2007 with his degree in communications. He and his wife, Kara, have a young son, Brayden.

Dennis will have an increased off-field coaching role with the Buckeyes’ offensive program as a senior quality control coach with game planning, practice planning and daily organizational responsibilities with both the wide receiver and quarterback units.

Dennis is a 2014 graduate of Georgia Tech with a degree in business administration, and he has his master’s in sports management from Ohio State. He played in 54 games for coach Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jacket teams that won two Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division titles and played in four bowl games. Dennis was recruited to Georgia Tech as a receiver, but he also played in the defensive secondary and on special teams between 2011 and 2014.

A high school receiver and quarterback for his Troy, Ala., hometown team Charles Henderson High, Dennis was the first player in school history to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards when he did so as a senior in 2010.

Dennis and his wife, Nicki, have a young son, Troy.