What Brings YOU to the Stark County Fair? Gary Rivers asked fair-goers that question prior to his show, which was broadcast live from the Pavilion Stage at the Stark Fairgrounds. GEORGE http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/george1.mp3 KLICK’S MOM http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/kicks-mom.mp3 TIM HAWK AND FAMILY http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/timhawk.mp3 KRISTIE — MCKINLEY BAND PARENTS http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/kristie-mckinleybandparents.mp3 Related Content What Movies To Watch or NOT Watch This Holiday Wee... Fall Hunting Season Begins This Weekend Canton City Schools Back in Session Is “Heart” What’s Missing in Hea... F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Day Run Spotlights Opiate Problem i... Wilderness Center’s Founders Day is This Wee...