Brothers In Blue Bash To Help Local K-9 Association

Officer Eric Stanbro K-9 Trainer joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to talk about the upcoming 2017 Brothers In Blue Bash.

The event will be held Friday, June 9th, 2017 from 7pm to 12am at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. .

Presented by Police K-9 Association, the fundraiser is for the group, which provides training, equipment, vests and medical needs for both active and retired K-9s.

A live & silent auction for rare autographed memorabilia, worldwide vacation packages & experiences, jewelry, decor, & tons of raffles.

The All you can Eat & Drink Buffet Includes:

Smoked Sliced Brisket & Turkey, Pulled Pork, Green beans & bacon, Maggie’s Mac & cheese, Beer & Wine, Ice tea, Lemonade & Soft drinks.

Catered by Mission BBQ of Ohio

Anyone interested can purchase tickets to the event:

Table of 8: $480.00

Couples Ticket: $130.00

Single Tickets: $70.00

For tickets, contact:

Laurie Stanbro, 330-904-9561, purplelaurie@hotmail.com

chris Heslop, 330-806-7554, PoliceK9association@gmail.com