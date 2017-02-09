Brown Sponsors Russian Sanctions Protection Bill

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 9, 2017) – There’s been bipartisan legislation introduced that would give the Senate the ability to block President Trump from lifting any sanctions against Russia.

One of the sponsors of the Russia Sanctions Review Act is Democratic Ohio US Senator Sherrod Brown.

If passed, the act would require Trump to notify Congress before rolling back any sanctions. Congress would then get 120 days to review and consider action.

Brown says there are still too many concerns about Russia, including its military involvement in Ukraine, the interference in November’s election and Trump’s ties with Vladimir Putin.

Republicans Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and John McCain have also added their names to the act.

However Brown doubts that Senate leader Mitch McConnell will let the bill advance.