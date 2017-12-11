Browns 3 Losses Away From 0-16 Season

For three plus quarters against the Packers it looked like the Browns would get their first victory of the season and thus put an end to the possibility of becoming just the second team in NFL history to go 0-16. But then the Browns did what the Browns always seem to do, snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Green Bay would score 14 fourth quarter points to force overtime and then after DeShone Kizer’s second interception of the game, Brett Hundley connected with Davante Adams for a 25 yard touchdown pass and the Browns collapse was complete. What was once a seemingly comfortable 21-7 fourth quarter lead, ended in a 27-21 Cleveland overtime loss and the winless season continues.

Next up for the Hue Jackson’s squad, they host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1pm for their final home game of the 2017 season. Should the Browns lose that game and fall to 0-14, they would have to try and avoid the 0-16 season by winning at either Chicago or Pittsburgh in the final two games.