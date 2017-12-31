BROWNS COMPLETE WINLESS SEASON

With their 28-24 loss at Pittsburgh, the Cleveland Browns made NFL history becoming just the second team ever to finish a full 16 game season, losing all 16 games. The 0-16 Browns from 2017 join the 0-16 Detroit Lions from 2008.

Despite the loss, a winless season and a 1-31 record over his two years, Browns head coach Hue Jackson was given owner Jimmy Haslam’s word during a postgame press conference that Jackson will be back to coach the Browns again in 2018 along with new General Manager John Dorsey.

Finishing 0-16 secured the Browns the first overall pick in the April 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns also own the Houston Texans first round pick via a trade made last year in which the Texans selected quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans finished the season with six straight losses to finish 4-12, thus giving the Browns the fourth overall pick as well in the first round.