Browns Fans Going to Baltimore? Check This Out

If you plan to go to the Browns game in Baltimore this Sunday, you’ll get quite the giveaway! While promotional giveaways are common in sports, fans attending The Baltimore Ravens home opener on Sunday will be getting a highly unusual giveaway.
“Fans who choose to participate can learn about their genetic makeup, says Orig3n, the Boston-based biotech firm sponsoring the event. The procedure begins when fans swab the inside of their cheek, drop the sample into a stadium bin and register with the company online.”
It will be interesting to see how successful this is. By the number of commercials we see, it’s apparent that DNA and genetic background tests have become more popular in recent years. Certainly, if the Ravens get a number of interested parties, we can expect to see a number of NFL teams (as well as others in pro sports) following.
Source: The Baltimore Sun