Browns get a midterm grade?

Hey, the Browns are back in action this week. With half the season gone, are you ready for the Kenny & JT midterm grade? Is it to early for mock drafts? Does the word dysfunctional apply?

If you answered yes to the first question, then I believe that YES could only be the correct answer to the other two questions. Not going to re-hash old news of failed drafts, trades or no trades, deadlines etc., but it’s really frustrating & hard not to.

Cavs made a statement or at least beat another NBA playoff caliber team last night. The season is new & so is most of the roster. Did you notice that I didn’t mention the season as being young? Stay tuned, the wine & gold travel to Houston for a nationally televised game on Thursday at 8pm. Cavaliers are an early 5 point dog & have thrived in these situations in the past or at least played up to the level of their competition.

The Buckeyes look to rebound against Sparty this Saturday. Michigan State has definitely been a thorn in the side of coach Urban Meyer. Let’s see how the Bucks respond.

High School football playoffs continue & we’ll continue to support our area teams fighting for state crowns.

It’s Kenny & JT weekdays, at 3pm on News-Talk 1480 WHBC