Browns Ink Second Round Pick RB Nick Chubb

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, left, and Commissioner Roger Goodell walk off the stage after Brown announced Georgia's Nick Chubb as a Cleveland Browns second-round pick during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(official Browns press release)

Browns sign RB Nick Chubb

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Nick Chubb. The Browns have now signed seven of their nine 2018 draft picks, including OL Austin Corbett (second round), DL Chad Thomas (third round), WR Antonio Callaway (fourth round), LB Genard Avery (fifth round), WR Damion Ratley (sixth round) and DB Simeon Thomas (sixth round).

Nick Chubb | RB | Georgia – 2nd round (No. 35 overall)

Started 40 of 47 games at Georgia, rushing 758 times for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns…Added 31 receptions for 361 yards and four scores…Finished second in school history in rushing yards…Notched 24 100-yard rushing games and three 200-yard performances…Started all 15 games as a senior in 2017, carrying the ball 223 times for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns…Native of Cedartown, Ga.