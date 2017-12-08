Browns Name Dorsey As General Manager

Here is the Cleveland Browns official press release for the hiring of John Dorsey as the team’s General Manager.

For Immediate Release

Dec. 7, 2017

Browns name John Dorsey General Manager

BEREA, Ohio – Dee and Jimmy Haslam have announced that John Dorsey has been named General Manager of the Cleveland Browns.

“We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team. Bringing in someone of John Dorsey’s caliber, his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans.”

“Football is what I know, it is what I love, it is what I have worked my whole career at and I thrive on every element that goes into building a winning football team,” said Dorsey. “I have spent a majority of my football life with two franchises that also have storied history and I think I have a feel for the mentality of the fans in Cleveland and what it would mean to recreate the success this franchise once had. I also have quickly realized how passionate Jimmy and Dee are about bringing a winning team to the city and would have not taken the job if I didn’t think the right ownership was in place. I am eager to work with Hue, his staff, and our personnel department and help bring us the success these fans so deserve.”

Following a six-year playing career as a linebacker with the Green Bay Packers, Dorsey has worked in NFL player personnel for 26 years, including four years as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. During those 26 seasons, he has helped his teams to 19 playoff berths, 11 divisional titles, three conference championships and two Super Bowl wins.

With Dorsey as General Manager from 2013-16, the Chiefs recorded a 43-21 (.672) record, the fourth-highest winning percentage in the NFL during that span. Kansas City recorded at least nine wins each season and advanced to the postseason three times. In 2016, the Chiefs went 12-4, won the AFC West title and finished 6-0 in divisional play. After starting 1-5 in 2015, the Chiefs recorded the greatest turnaround in a single season in NFL history as the team won its final 10 regular season games and advanced to the postseason. In his first year with the Chiefs, Dorsey was named the 2013 Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America after helping the club to an 11-5 record after the team went 2-14 the year prior to Dorsey’s arrival.

During the draft, Dorsey selected several players who went on to earn first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors including TE Travis Kelce (third round 2013), CB Marcus Peters (first round 2015) and WR Tyreek Hill (fifth round 2016). He also traded for QB Alex Smith in 2013, who set a number of Chiefs passing records and was selected to multiple Pro Bowls.

Dorsey was first hired as a college scout by Green Bay in 1991. He spent 21 years as an executive with the Packers. He served as a college scout (1991-96), director of college scouting (1997-98, 2000-11) and director of football operations (2012). In 1999, he was director of pro personnel with the Seattle Seahawks.

While overseeing Green Bay’s college scouting department, the Packers found success building their team through the draft. Working closely with general managers Mike Sherman and Ted Thompson, the Packers selected QB Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 draft. Rodgers led Green Bay to a victory in Super Bowl XLV and was named Super Bowl MVP. Dorsey also helped with the selections of Pro Bowlers LB A.J. Hawk, WR Greg Jennings, NT B.J. Raji and LB Clay Matthews.

Selected by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 1984 draft, Dorsey appeared in 76 career regular season games as a linebacker and on special teams. He was a special teams captain and set the Green Bay single-season club record with 35 special teams tackles in 1984.

A four-year starter at linebacker for Connecticut, Dorsey was named the Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons. He earned Division I-AA All-America honors and finished as the conference’s all-time leading tackler. He graduated with degrees in economics and political science.

A native of Leonardtown, Md., Dorsey is married and has three sons and one daughter.