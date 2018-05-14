Browns Sign Another QB

(official Cleveland Browns press release)

Browns sign QB Brogan Roback and DB Tigie Sankoh

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed QB Brogan Roback and DB Tigie Sankoh (pronounced tig-EE san-KOH). The Browns were assigned Sankoh through the NFL’s International Player Development program.

Roback is a 6-3, 215 pound rookie out of Eastern Michigan University. He started 34 of his 45 games at EMU and set school records for passing touchdowns (57) and yards of total offense (8,876), while finishing second in completions (745) and passing yards (8,653). He is a native of Maumee, Ohio and attended St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo.

Sankoh, 5-11, 214 pounds, played amateur football throughout his teenage years and attended the American Football Academy at Filton College in Bristol, England. He went on to represent the London Warriors in the British American Football League. Sankoh, a London native, will not count against the 90-man roster limit until final cut down.

The program, instituted in 2017, aims to provide international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster. AFC North teams will carry an overseas player on their roster until the end of the 2018 training camp. At that time, the players would be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption. The Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers will each be given an exemption for an 11th practice squad member – ineligible to be activated during the season.