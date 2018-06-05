Browns Sign LB Mychal Kendricks

(official Browns press release)

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Mychal Kendricks. To make room on the roster, the club terminated the contract of LB Tank Carder .

Kendricks 5-11 and 240 pounds and entering his seventh NFL season out of the University of California. Originally a second round pick by Philadelphia in 2012, Kendricks has started 74 of his 85 career games. He has totaled 456 tackles, 14 sacks, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He started 13 of the 15 regular season games he appeared in last season and logged 73 tackles and six passes defended. He also started all three of the Eagles’ playoff games, including Super Bowl LII. He is a native of Fresno, Calif. and his brother, Eric, plays for the Minnesota Vikings.

Carder joined the Browns via waivers in 2012. He appeared in 77 games and totaled 20 tackles on defense and 38 special-teams tackles. Last year, he sustained a torn ACL during the second preseason game and missed the entire season.