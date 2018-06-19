Browns Sign OL Greg Robinson

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Greg Robinson (73) is seen during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive lineman Greg Robinson, a former first-round draft pick with the Rams. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Auburn. However, Robinson failed to live up to expectations and was traded to Detroit before last season. Robinson started six games for the Lions before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He’s getting another chance with the Browns, who are looking to replace 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas and need to add depth up front. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Cleveland Browns have another option on the offensive line as they have signed OL Greg Robinson. To make room on the roster, the club waived OL Rod Johnson.

Robinson is 6-5, 330-pounds and is entering his fifth NFL season out if Auburn. Originally selected by the Rams with the second overall pick in 2014, Robinson has started 48 of his 52 career games. He was traded to the Lions prior to the start of the 2017 season and started the first six games before an ankle injury ended his season. Robinson is a native of Thibodaux, La.

Johnson was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.