Browns sign QB Joel Stave

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed QB Joel Stave. In addition, the team waived WR Matt Hazel, DB Kai Nacua and WR Kasen Williams.

Stave is 6-5, 236-pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Wisconsin. Originally signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Stave has spent time on the practice squads in Minnesota (2016), Seattle (2016), Kansas City (2016), Washington (2017) and the New York Jets (2017). He finished his collegiate career as Wisconsin’s all-time winningest quarterback, with a 31-10 record as a starter. Stave ranked second in school history in passing yards (7,635) and touchdowns (48). He is a native of Greenfield, Wis.