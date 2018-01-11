Browns Sign Six Players

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns signed six players to the reserve/futures list:

Pos . Name

DL Ricky Ali’ifua

LB Max Bullough

OL Joseph Cheek

DL Jeremy Faulk

RB Kelvin Taylor

DB Corey White

Ali’ifua, 6-2, 300 pounds, was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017. A first-year player, he spent the offseason and training camp with the Chiefs before being waived during final roster cuts. A four-year letterman at Utah State, Ali’ifua appeared in 51 games, accruing 99 tackles, eight sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He hails from San Leanro, Calif.

Bullough, a 6-3, 258-pound Michigan State product, will officially enter his fourth NFL season in 2018. An undrafted free agent signing by Houston Texans in 2014, he’s played 30 games (four starts), amassing 35 tackles and three tackles for loss. He also appeared in the Texans’ 2015 AFC Wild Card matchup against the Chiefs. Bullough is from Traverse City, Mich.

Cheek, 6-6, 300 pounds, is a first-year player out of Texas A&M. He was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Since then, he’s spent time with the Chiefs and Texans, appearing on both their practice squads. Cheek is a native of Seguin, Texas.

Faulk, 6-1, 305 pounds, is entering his first NFL season after being originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent training camp with the Jets before being waived during finals roster cuts. A former NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year (2015), Faulk played collegiately at Garden City Community College. He’s a native of Hastings, Fla.

Taylor is a 5-10, 197-pound first-year player out of Florida. He was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco and the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He also spent parts of the 2017 offseason with the Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons. His father, Fred, played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1998-08) and the New England Patriots (2009-10). Taylor is a native of Pahokee, Fla.

White, 5-11, 205 pounds, has seen action in 66 games (24 starts) over five NFL seasons. Originally a fifth-round (162nd overall) selection by the Saints in the 2012 NFL Draft, he’s compiled 151 tackles, 22 passes defensed, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He’s also started both career postseason contests he’s appeared in, tallying eight tackles. The Samford product has been active with the Buffalo Bills (2016), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Dallas Cowboys (2015) and Saints (2012-14). White is from Dunwoody, Ga.