Browns Trade For DE Dadi Nicolas

(official Browns press release)

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to the following trade:

Browns receive:

DE Dadi Nicolas

Chiefs receive:

TE Randall Telfer

Dadi (pronounced: daddy) Nicolas is 6-3, 235 and entering his third NFL season out of Virginia Tech. Originally a sixth-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2016, Nicolas appeared in 11 games as a rookie. He missed all of last season with a knee injury. At Virginia Tech he appeared in 49 games and logged 166 tackles and 17.5 sacks. He is a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Telfer joined the Browns as a seventh-round draft pick in 2015. He appeared in 30 games with 19 starts and recorded five receptions for 40 yards. He was the Browns’ 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree.