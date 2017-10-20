Browns vs Titans – Game 7 Preview

Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 7

October 22nd (Home) vs Tennessee Titans

1:00pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Browns (0-6)  – Last place in the AFC North

Titans (3-3)  – 1st place in the AFC South

 

Last Game:

Texans 33         Browns 17

Titans  36          Colts     22

 

Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-21)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- DeShone Kizer (81-159-851y-3td-9int) (28r-126y-2td)

RB- Isaiah Crowell  (74r-252y-0td)

RB- Duke Johnson  (21r-117y-2td) (26c-269y-1td)

LB- Christian Kirksey (42t-1.5-4tfl-1fr)

DE- Myles Garrett (7t-3s-1tfl)

DB- Jason McCourty (24t-3int-2ff)

 

Tennessee Titans: HC- Mike Mularkey – 3rd year (14-17)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Marcus Mariota (89-142-1,098y-4td-4int) (22r-116y-3td)

RB- Derrick Henry (62r-318y-2td)

RB- DeMarco Murray (68r-313y-2td)

WR- Rishard Matthews (24c-353y-1td)

LB- Wesley Woodyard  (49t-2s-4tfl-1fr)

S-   Kevin Byard (37t-1int-1tfl-1fr)

 

Betting Line: Titans  -6