Browns vs Titans – Game 7 Preview

Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 7
October 22nd (Home) vs Tennessee Titans
1:00pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Browns (0-6) – Last place in the AFC North
Titans (3-3) – 1st place in the AFC South
Last Game:
Texans 33 Browns 17
Titans 36 Colts 22
Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-21)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- DeShone Kizer (81-159-851y-3td-9int) (28r-126y-2td)
RB- Isaiah Crowell (74r-252y-0td)
RB- Duke Johnson (21r-117y-2td) (26c-269y-1td)
LB- Christian Kirksey (42t-1.5-4tfl-1fr)
DE- Myles Garrett (7t-3s-1tfl)
DB- Jason McCourty (24t-3int-2ff)
Tennessee Titans: HC- Mike Mularkey – 3rd year (14-17)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Marcus Mariota (89-142-1,098y-4td-4int) (22r-116y-3td)
RB- Derrick Henry (62r-318y-2td)
RB- DeMarco Murray (68r-313y-2td)
WR- Rishard Matthews (24c-353y-1td)
LB- Wesley Woodyard (49t-2s-4tfl-1fr)
S- Kevin Byard (37t-1int-1tfl-1fr)
Betting Line: Titans -6