Buckeye Hoops Not in the AP top 25….YET!

Buckeye Hoops aren’t ranked in the AP top 25 yet but RESPECT could be on the way.

Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop as its Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. A team currently NOT in the AP top 25 boasts The Big Ten Player of the Week & National Player of the week. Red shirt junior Keita Bates-Diop averaged 29.5 points and 10 rebounds in wins at Iowa and against No. 1 Michigan State in Columbus—he had a career-high 32 points. He also leads the Big Ten in scoring with 20 points per game.

Respect in the form of a national top 25 ranking could be on the way if the young Buckeyes under new head coach Chris Holtmann stay the course. The signature win against the #1 team in the country should go a long way. A win like that could ignite a team into a season we didn’t expect & get the Bucks dancing in the tourney. That’s down the road but for now, enjoy the win & see if they back it up or have a let down against their next opponent.

The Buckeyes are back in action Thursday at home against Maryland at 7 p.m. on New Talk 1480 WHBC