Buckeyes Beat Badgers To Win Big Ten Title

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night in Indianapolis 27-21 to win the 2017 Big Ten Championship.

Freshman running back J.K. Dobbins was the named the games MVP as he rushed for a game high 174 yards on just 17 carries. He had runs of 77 yards and 53 yards that helped set up 10 Ohio State points.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett, who had right knee surgery earlier in the week, started and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, becoming the winningest starting QB in Ohio State football history with 37 victories.

Barrett also threw two costly interceptions that the Badgers turned into 15 points and kept them in the game until Ohio State’s defense closed the game out with a Damon Webb interception with 1:00 left in the 4th quarter.

With the victory and the Big Ten title, the Buckeyes finish the regular season with an 11-2 record and will now await the College Football Playoff committee’s decision as to whether or not OSU will be one of teams selected to the four team playoff. That decision will be announced Sunday at 12pm eastern on ESPN.