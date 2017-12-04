The Buckeyes Fail To Make College Football Playoff

Alabama In, Ohio State Out.

The College Football Playoff Committee selected Alabama’s consistency, full body of work and only one loss over Ohio State’s three late season wins over ranked teams, a Big Ten title and two losses, and thus the Crimson Tide claimed the fourth and final playoff spot in college football while OSU finished fifth.

The Buckeyes second loss of the season, at Iowa, played a major factor in Ohio State losing out to Bama. Had Urban Meyer’s squad played well on the road and lost late in the game to the Hawkeyes, the committee might have overlooked that. But a 31 point loss to an unranked opponent who ended up losing 2 out of its final 3 games after beating OSU to finish 7-5, the committee couldn’t forgive the Scarlet and Gray for that.

So as their consolation prize, the Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl instead of the playoffs against USC on December 29th in Arlington, Texas at 8:30pm eastern.

Clemson, the defending college football champions, ended up as the number one ranked team and will battle Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide in one playoff semi-final. Oklahoma, who beat the Buckeyes early in the season in Columbus, finished as the second ranked team and will square off with number three Georgia.