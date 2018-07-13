Build-a-Bear Shut Down Nationally and Locally!

Yesterday, Build-a-Bear Workshop ran a special sale where kids could get a bear for the price of their AGE . . . which is a great discount, since the bears usually run at least $20.

Unfortunately, it’s summer, which means kids aren’t in school and parents need something to do with them . . . so EVERYONE got the memo about the sale.

MASSIVE crowds showed up at Build-a-Bear stores all around the country. We’re talking hundreds or thousands of people at each location.

Locally, more than 2,000 people waited in line for more than four hours at the Belden Village Mall. How long was the line? It twisted and turned through much of the mall and at one point was out the mall’s door and continued for what seemed like half-a-football field.

The stores started running out of inventory FAST and, according to reports, things were descending into, quote, “madness” . . . so they pulled the plug.

At around 11:30 A.M. Eastern they posted messages on their social media saying they were shutting down the promotion for, quote, “safety concerns.”

So naturally, the people who’d been waiting in lines for hours weren’t happy at all . . . and now Build-a-Bear is getting trashed on Facebook and Twitter. Never underestimate the passion you can inspire with a $4 teddy bear.

