A Burglar Is Caught When He Gets Stuck in a Second-Floor Window

A 47-year-old guy named Sean Crawshaw from Radcliffe in England tried to break into a woman’s apartment back in December by scaling her drainpipe and crawling into an open window on the second floor.

And he actually pulled off the drainpipe move, but when he tried to climb through the window . . . he got stuck.

When the cops got there, they could see his butt and legs dangling out . . . and they took plenty of pictures to document it.

Sean wound up pleading guilty to burglary and was just sentenced to 29 months in jail.

(iTV)

Photo taken by Radcliffe Police Dept.