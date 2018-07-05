Busiest Week for Arts in Stark

Tricia Ostertag, community arts manager for ArtsinStark is having a busy week. Being a guest on the Gary Rivers Show is just the start.

Thursday evening, the four-week Music & Movies series, presented by ArtsinStark and VisitCanton, launches at the Cultural Center for the Arts at 1001 Market Ave. N. That series of events features lve music, food trucks and family-friendly movies shown on an outdoor screen with free admission.

The events will take place on the lawn on the Cleveland Avenue side of the Cultural Center. Bands will perform on the Kempthorn portable stage. Those attending should bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Free parking will be available onsite.

On Thursday, Akron-based country band Shooter Sharp & the Shootouts will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. People may purchase Mexican food from the Raging Avocado food truck. The 2017 movie “Wonder,” which stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as parents of a little boy with facial challenges, will be shown at dusk.

Friday, of course, marks the return of FIRST FRIDAY, the monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District in Canton, featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events and always a few surprises for adults and children. This month’s theme is “Chalk the Walk”

Saturday, Tricia and Arts in Stark joins WHBC’s Gary Rivers and 60 organizations for a new festival on Market Square called “Canton Summerbration. The festival was created to allow families to enjoy a free or nearly-free day of fun activities, games, and live entertainment in the downtown green space in the Market Square area on Saturday, July 7th, 2018, and features over 50 booths of games with prizes, a climbing wall, bounce rides and even a video game truck. There will also be hands-on-arts activities for children — as well as several free facepainting booths.

We asked Tricia what are her plans for Sunday….