BWC Sending Rebates to 75 Public Entities, Biggest Checks for Stark, Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Of the $26 million in Bureau of Worker’s Compensation rebate checks coming back to Stark County, 75 checks are going to government, school districts and other public entities that paid into the system.

The BWC says that the biggest check is going to Stark County, at $865,000.

They’ll put it in the General Fund, according to Commissioner Janet Creighton.

Even the village of Meyers Lake gets a check for $325.

An undisclosed number of checks are going to private businesses.

The bureau does not routinely disclose that information.