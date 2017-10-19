Call or Text – You Can Keep Only One!

According to a new survey, 73% of people would go with TEXTING.

A new survey asked people under 40 if they could only keep the phone app or the messaging app, which one would they want? And 73% picked texting over calling.

Here are a few more results from the survey . . .

1. 74% of us communicate with people digitally more than we do face-to-face.

2. 70% of us sleep with our phone within an arm’s reach . . . and 52% of us check it if we wake up briefly in the middle of the night.

3. 42% have no problem with texting during family dinner . . . and 28% have no problem texting while they’re having a conversation with someone else.

(PR Newswire)