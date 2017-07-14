Camp Jukebox Dancers Perform at Massillon Summer Concert

Norma Capocci brought her staff and children from Camp Jukebox, to perform at the Massillon Summer Concert series at the Lion’s Lincoln Theatre Thursday evening.

Camp Jukebox is an outreach program of the North Canton Playhouse that provides an opportunity for individuals with special needs to perform for audiences.

The 39 minute program featured dances choreographed to movie themes.

They were treated to a standing ovation for their exciting performance.

When weather forced the program into the theater, Camp Jukebox became a last minute addition to the program.

The headliner was area rock and roll band, Jimmy and the Soul Blazers.

WHBC’s Gary Rivers was the emcee for the evening

To see Camp Jukebox, Moving to the Movies. They will be performing 6:30 p.m., July 31 at the Historic Warehouse on the Canal, 239 N. Canal St., Canal Fulton

Jimmy and the Soul Blazers