Can Cavs Even Series With Celtics

Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals is tonight in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena, with tip of at 8:30 on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.

The Cavaliers trail the Celtics 2 games to 1, but have momentum on their side after destroying Boston in Game 3 on Saturday night at The Q 116-86.

LeBron James led the way in that win with 27 points, however he got plenty of help as 5 other Cavalier players scored in double figures and they will need more of the same this evening if they want to even this series at 2-2.

George Hill, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Kyle Korver all scored 10 or more points and combined for 61 points in the Game 3 win and will be counted on by James and Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue to do more of the same.

Lue is also hoping to get more contributions from Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson in this game and throughout the rest of the series.

After tonight, Game 5 shifts back to Boston on Wednesday night with an 8:30pm tip off on WHBC.