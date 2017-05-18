Can Hurting Children Find Healing at Area Horse Farm?

Bill and Marcia Shearer are co-founders of Whispering Grace Horses. They believe that their rescued horses can have a profound effect on children who are hurting. Their horse farm in rural Massillon is doing just that for over 100 children each month.

Shearer was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show this Thursday morning. He also brought with him two additional guests:

Shearer also shared that he is bringing in author, Troy Meeder, who operates a similar horse farm in Oregon.

Troy Meeder will be speaking to folks On Monday, May 22, at NewPointe Community Church in Canton.

Volunteering at the Beginning

Whispering Grace Horses experienced its humble beginnings in 2012 when Co-Founders, Bill and Marcia Shearer and their daughter Cara Zehnder, along with the Rohr Family at Arohra Farms, chose to pour their lives into an idea. They freely gave their time, finances, property, and many long days of backbreaking work to help get this idea on it’s feet. Never asking for anything in return, their volunteer heart is the reason Whispering Grace Horses exists today.

Website: http://www.whisperinggracehorses.org/

Troy Meeder’s website: https://www.crystalpeaksyouthranch.org/

Newpointe Church: https://newpointe.org/