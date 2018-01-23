Can Martial Arts Training Be The Best Way To Face Down Bullies?

Jerry Bola, a martial arts instructor spoke with Gary Rivers this morning on his assertion that the sport may help prevent bullying.

Bola is the creator of Martial Art Extreme, a DVD training program designed to help people build confidence, deal with bullies, lose weight and stay fit. Bola has practiced martial arts for nearly 40 years. He previously worked as a correctional officer, but now is a real estate agent and building contractor when he’s not giving martial arts instruction.

Childhood bullying has become such a widespread problem that one Wisconsin community even proposed levying $1,000 fines against the parents of bullies.

In most cases, though, bullied children can’t count on assistance from their city councils, so it’s often up to their parents to help them find solutions. In extreme situations, fighting back might be the answer, but that should be a last resort, says a martial arts instructor who has taught young people how to face bullies.