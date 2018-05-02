Can Mary Taylor Pull Off the Upset?

Mary Taylor is a candidate to be Ohio’s next governor. While her candidacy received an endorsement from conservative champion Mike Huckabee yesterday, she was also dogged by an accusation of illegal campaign contributions.

Tuesday Lt. Governor Mary Taylor was endorsed by former Arkansas Governor and conservative champion Mike Huckabee in her campaign for governor of Ohio.

Meantime, a supporter of Mike DeWine, has asked the Ohio Elections Commission to examine a $3 million loan her campaign received from her husband, saying it constituted an illegal contribution.

Taylor campaign spokesman Michael Duchesne said Friday the loan was legal because the money came from marital assets she shares with her husband. The couple has filed their federal income taxes separately for years,