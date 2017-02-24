Can You Pass the “Adulting I.Q. Quiz”?

Have we really gotten to the point in American where’ we’re willing to pay someone to teach us to be “an adult”?

Apparently.

A new school recently opened in Portland, Maine called The Adulting School. They teach life skills, like changing a tire and paying your bills on time. Starting this month, you can take classes online.

The Adulting School offers live workshop events in Portland, Maine. But, if you live somewhere, like Canton, Ohio, starting this month you can enroll in the online school.

Learning “to adult” will cost you $19.99 a month or $101.95 for one six-month semester.

(Full Story)

To make sure, you may want to

WHAT IS YOUR ADULTING IQ? Test yourself with their “adulting quiz.”