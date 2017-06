Attorney Keri Kupec is taking up the legal fight of a Michigan Farmer who was kicked out of a Farmer’s market for his Christian religious belief’s.

At the heart of the matter is the city of East Lansing’s sexual orientation policy. Steve Tennes, owner of country Mills Farms had posted on Facebook that he believes marriage is defined by the bible as between a man and a woman. The City has a different take on the legal battle.

Listen to the interview: