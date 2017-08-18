Can You Take Pictures of the Eclipse?

Here’s a quick guide on how to take photos of the upcoming eclipse with your smartphone. Use a solar filter or your eclipse glasses . . . use a tripod to keep your phone stable . . . practice taking pictures just after sunset, when the light will be similar . . . and don’t expect the photos to turn out amazing.

You’ve probably heard about the eclipse happening on Monday. And if you’re hoping to take some pictures of it, here’s a quick guide on how to do it with your phone . . .

1. Use a solar filter. To take pictures during the eclipse, you need to cover your phone’s lens with either a solar filter or your eclipse glasses. Regular sunglasses will NOT work. And only take the filter off if you’re lucky enough to be in the path of totality, when the sun is completely covered.

2. Use a tripod to keep your phone stable. To minimize any small movements made by your hands.

3. Take pictures of stuff around you. If you don’t have a solar filter, eclipse glasses, or a tripod, take pictures of the stuff going on around you during the eclipse . . . like pets, and other people looking up at the sky.

4. Practice this weekend. Practice by taking photos just after sunset to get an idea of what the light levels will be like during the eclipse.

5. Keep your expectations in check. Let’s be real . . . cameras on phones were meant for selfies and other quick shots. So don’t expect AMAZING eclipse photos from your smartphone.

(NASA / LA Times / CNN)