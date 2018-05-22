Canal Fulton Resident Honors His WW2 Vet Father’s Memory

71-year-old Don Maurer is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning. He’s coming to talk about how, after almost 50 years, he was able to receive his father’s medals for his time in World War II when he served with the now-famous “Ghost Army”

The ceremony was held at Mission BBQ on Monday, May 14th 2018 — a restaurant chain dedicated to serving veterans — -and the location where Don is a regular patron.

The ceremony respectfully began with the playing of the national anthem, followed by the unveiling of the seven service medals Maurers”s father had earned for his time in the Army during World War II. Bryan Bowman, the veterans and constituent service representative for U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Wadsworth, gave the medals to Maurer.

Maurer had learned that his father was a part of the famous “Ghost Army”.

The Ghost army was an allied army tactical deception unit during the war with 1,100 men, who deceived the Germans into thinking it was a 30,000-strong unit.

The “army” was literally a “traveling road show” that utlized inflatable tanks, sound trucks, fake radio transmissions, fake troop movements, and even fake aircraft.

Learn about the Ghost army here: http://www.ghostarmy.org/