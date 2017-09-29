Cancer Strikes Popular Hollywood Star

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS has breast cancer. She shared the diagnosis on social media yesterday, saying, quote, “One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

She added, quote, “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and a fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers, and make universal health care a reality.” She hasn’t said anything beyond that . . . so it’s unclear what stage she’s in, or whether or not her doctors were able to catch it early. According to reports, Julia got the bad news last week . . . just one day after winning her latest Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

HBO says her health had NO bearing on their decision to renew her show “Veep” for a seventh and final season earlier this month. And that makes sense, because that was announced over a week before Julia was diagnosed.