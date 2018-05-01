Candidate Wants To Stop Conflicts of Interest in Columbus

Steve Dettelbach, Democrat for Ohio Attorney General, recently unveiled his Ethics plan for the state, should he become elected.
Dettelbach will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday monring.
Steve launched his campaign for Ohio Attorney General in the summer of 2017 after traveling Ohio for months and travelling across the state..
Dettelbach was a volunteer on U.S. Representative Ted Strickland’s 2006 campaign for Ohio governor, offering policy advice, and participating in fundraising and grassroots activities. He also volunteers for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, providing legal assistance and served as an advisor on Obama’s transition team.
THE ETHICS PLAN:
- Crack down on corrupt politicians by increasing penalties for bribery and conflicts of interest
- Empower the Ohio Ethics Commission to stop senior officials from engaging in conflicts of interests, like Dave Yost did with ECOT
- Improve financial disclosure forms to expose conflicts of interest
- Strengthen protections for witnesses who report waste, fraud and corruption
- Implement a gift ban in the office of Attorney General
- Commence a day one, top-to-bottom review of Ohio’s anti-corruption, transparency, and ethics laws
- Take politics out of redistricting through his plan, Keep it open. Keep it honest