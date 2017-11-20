Candlelight Walk in Massillon Dec 3

The Massillon Museum’s Heather Bullach stopped into the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to disucss the 16th annual Massillon Community Candlelight Walk. The event will be held Sunday, December 3. Free and open to everyone, the event is a self-guided stroll through downtown Massillon among luminarias and Christmas lights to visit eight historic churches and five community attractions from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Candlelighting Ceremony

At St. Mary’s Church, the Washington High School Advanced Choir, the Washingtonians, and St. Mary’s choir with St. Paul’s choir will perform. Loren Veigel, who suggested the idea of the Community Candlelight Walk in 2001, will emcee the program, Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry will comment, the congregation will sing several carols, and the community candle will be lit by a person or group that has contributed significantly to the community during 2017.