Canton Ballet’s The Nutcracker will feature New York City Ballet dancers

New York City Ballet dancers will perform the leading roles in Canton Ballet’s sparkling holiday showpiece The Nutcracker in four performances December 8-10 at the Canton Palace Theatre. NYCB principal dancers Sterling Hyltin and Canton Ballet alumnus Zachary Catazaro will dance the leading roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier in all performances.

This is a rare opportunity for Stark County audiences to see performing members of America’s premiere ballet company here at home. Performances will be Friday, December 8, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 9, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 10, 2:00 p.m.

“We are very excited to welcome home Zachary with Sterling Hyltin as guest artists for this outstanding highlight of our season,” says artistic and executive director Cassandra Crowley. “Watching Zachary dance with New York City Ballet has been truly rewarding for us at Canton Ballet.” During his 11 years with Canton Ballet, Catazaro studied primarily with Crowley and assistant artistic director Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, who is his mother. His father is Thomas Clark of Canton.

Catazaro is a Canton native and began his dance training at the School of Canton Ballet. A graduate of Hoover High School, he studied at the School of American Ballet, the official school of New York City Ballet, during the summers of 2003 and 2006, and then enrolled as a full-time student later that same year. In October 2007 he became an apprentice with New York City Ballet, and joined the Company’s corps de ballet in October 2008. He was promoted to soloist in February 2014 and principal in October 2017.

Admission is $21-25 for adults and $17-19 for children. There is a discount for groups of 15 or more. Reserved seat tickets may be purchased online at cantonballet.com and in person or by telephone at 330-455-7220 at the ballet office in the west wing of the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N. in Canton. Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The office is closed Friday and Sunday. Use the Cleveland Avenue entrance.

The beautifully restored historic Palace Theatre is located at 605 Market Ave. N. in the downtown Canton Arts District. There is a wheelchair seating area on the main floor. The theatre box office opens one hour before performance times for advance purchase pickups and walkup sales only.

Canton Ballet’s The Nutcracker is sponsored by Kenan Advantage Group and is funded in part by ArtsinStark, Ohio Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts with support by The Canton Repository and Q92 radio. Cassandra Crowley is Canton Ballet artistic and executive director.