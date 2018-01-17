Canton Charge “School” Raptors 905 in School Day Game Wednesday

CANTON – The Canton Charge (10-16), powered by the Cleveland Cavaliers, held off the Raptors 905 (15-12) in a 102-97 victory in front of 2,462 at School Day presented by McDonald’s.

Marcus Thornton netted a team-high 27 points with five rebounds and five assists in a team individual season-high 46 minutes played. JaCorey Williams added 21 points and five boards in 35 minutes. Caleb Swanigan posted his sixth double-double in eight games on assignment from Portland – scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 31 minutes. John Holland scored 16 points in 26 minutes for his first action since 12/13, while Kendrick Perkins added 11 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Raptors 905 were paced by Davion Berry’s game-high 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 4-of-9 three-pointers in 38 minutes. Kaza Keane scored 12 points and dished out six assists with two steals in 28 minutes off the bench. Bruno Caboclo scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 29 minutes.

Canton hits the road for a matchup with the Erie BayHawks (Atlanta Hawks) this Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Charge return to the Civic Center this Saturday, January 20th at 8:00 p.m. for a game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat), with the first 2,500 fans in attendance nabbing a Cavs winter hat courtesy of Phantom Fireworks!

