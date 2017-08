Canton Christian Home’s Larry Burgett stopped into WHBC to talk with Gary Rivers about their 10th annual bar-b-que event that is set for Sept. 9th.

The event, which will be from 4pm to 6:30pm includes a concert by Thom Ebersole and a Gift Basket auction.

Tickets are available for purchase from Lori Noebe by stopping in at Canton Christian Home or by calling her at 330-430-5120.