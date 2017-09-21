Canton Church Sends 3 Supply Truckloads to Florida

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A two-day effort by Canton Baptist Temple to collect non-perishable food items, cleaning products and more for victims of Hurricane Irma turned into a nearly-weeklong collection.

That collection filled three semi trucks.

Those trucks were driven down to Saint Cloud, Florida on Monday, where trucks from nearby communities were waiting to deliver the items to those in need.

Robert Hagy with the church says some of the communities hadn’t gotten any relief yet.

He says there’s lots of devastation and still a lot of power outages.