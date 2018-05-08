Canton City Schools Recommend New McKinley Hoops Coach

The Canton City School District announced today it would recommend Andrew Vlajkovich as the new head basketball coach for McKinley Senior High School.

Vlajkovich most recently was the head coach at Warren G. Harding High School where he led his teams to a 105-44 record over six seasons.

Superintendent Adrian E. Allison said Vlajkovich demonstrated a passion to be a part of and add to the the proud and rich tradition of McKinley High School Basketball. “I was impressed by his plan to build a program that begins with our littlest pups in youth programs and continues through middle school and high school,” Allison said. “He also understands his role of coaching our young men both on and off the court — building character and preparing them for success in life.”

Allison also said Vlajkovich has an extensive knowledge of the game of basketball that will give Canton’s student-athletes an opportunity to achieve success on the court.

Vlajkovich was the 2018 Northeast Inland District Division I Coach of the year. He led Warren G. Harding to four consecutive All-American Conference championships (2015-2018). Before coaching there, he served as head coach at Rootstown High School from 2008-2011, and as an assistant coach at Canfield and Boardman. He currently teaches history.

The Board of Education will vote on Superintendent Allison’s recommendation at its May 21st regular monthly meeting.