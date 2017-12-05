Canton City Schools Will Offer Year-Round Schooling

Canton City Schools are unveiling a new “balanced calendar” –or what has been referred to as year-round schooling.

According to school officials this type of program is already being offered in Cleveland and nearly 3,200 other schools across the nation. It will be a first for Stark county students.

It will be called the Accelerating Innovative Minds Academy (AIM) and located in the former Fairmount Elementary School.

Students from preschool to sixth grade who volunteer to attend the AIM Academy will attend school for 178 days like standard public school children, but they will go to class for 45 consecutive days, then take an “Intercession”, or a 15-day break.

ATTEND COMMUNITY MEETINGS

Elementary parents in the school district can learn more by attending an informational meeting on the following dates:

Allen: 2:15 p.m. Dec. 5

Belden: 4 p.m. Dec. 5

Cedar: 4 p.m. Nov. 29

Clarendon: 10:15 a.m. Dec. 4

Dueber: 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Gibbs: 9 a.m. Dec. 7

Harter: 4:15 p.m. Dec. 13

Mason: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30

McGregor: 8:45 a.m. Nov. 29

Schreiber: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Stone: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Worley: 1 p.m. Dec. 12

There will be another meeting on Dec 14th at 5:30pm at the McKinley High School’s downtown campus.

Questions: balanced@ccsdistrict.org