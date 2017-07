CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s been a Spring that a mosquito can love: it’s been wet.

The city of Canton controls the mosquito population without spraying.

They use a larvacide to kill the young insects while they are still living on the water.

They target “vector mosquitos”, those that can transmit West Nile and other viruses.

Canton Health Commission Jim Adams says it’s still too soon to tell if the wet weather added to the mosquito population this year.