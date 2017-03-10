Canton Drug Arrests

A month long investigation has led to the arrest of a Canton man on drug charges. The Stark County Sheriff, Canton Police, SWAT and ATF officials searched a home on Lawn Avenue, SW in Canton Wednesday. They found a large amount of crack cocaine, heroin, LSD, firearms and over $4,000 in cash. They arrested Jack Wise on several drug charges. They also arrested Karen Hines of Louisville on one count of Possession of Cocaine. Both Hines and Wise were booked into the Stark County Jail on the felony drug charges.