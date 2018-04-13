Canton Fire Damages Multiple Homes

Damage is estimated at nearly $100,000 in a fire that heavily damaged two houses and moderately damaged a third last night… The Canton Fire Department says the fire started in a garage in between the two heavily damaged homes at the corner of Harriet Avenue and 8th Street NW, a block or so east of Fulton Road… Acting Battalion Chief Ray Friedmann says weather conditions didn’t help. The American Red Cross is assisting four families impacted by the fire; the city’s Fire Prevention Bureau is looking into the cause. A few hours later, the department was at the scene of a garage fire in the 1500 block of Glendale Place NE, not far from the intersection of 15th Street and St Elmo Avenue… The detached garage was destroyed; it also melted siding on the house… About $12,000 damage and no cause there.