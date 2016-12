CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 28, 2016) – Nobody was home when fire heavily damaged a duplex in Canton Tuesday night.

City firefighters had reason to think there might be someone inside, with initial reports of entrapment and two cars in the driveway.

But a search turned up nothing.

That fire in the 600 block of Clarendon Avenue NW did $32,000 damage.

An unattended candle may be the cause, but Canton firefighters continue investigating.