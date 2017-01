CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 7, 2017) – Canton firefighters putting out a house fire on Millview Place SW off Cleveland Avenue on Saturday made an interesting discovery: a marijuana grow operation on both the second floor and the basement.

The homeowner claims he hasn’t been to the house in three months; he says he had rented the place out.

Canton police are investigating now.

Damage totals $17,000.

There’s no cause for the fire.